Guns N' Roses postpone UK tour until summer 2022

Guns N’ Roses’ have pushed back their UK tour to summer 2022.



Axl Rose and co have delayed the rescheduled 2020 run, which was due to include performances at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 18 and June 19, 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



The above shows will now take place on June 1 and June 2, 2022.



Texas blues rock guitarist Gary Clark Jr. will be the special guest.



The 'Welcome to the Jungle' hitmakers said: "We continue to be thankful for your understanding and support during these unprecedented times. Light is at the end of the tunnel and we are looking forward to getting back on stage...”



The 'Sweet Child O' Mine' rockers will return to the road on June 4, 2022 for their show in Lisbon, Portugal, with new dates in Norway, Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands and Milan, Italy on July 10, 2022, when the European leg will wrap.



All tickets remain valid and will be honoured for the new dates.



Guns N' Roses' rescheduled European and UK tour dates for 2022 are:



June 4, Portugal, Lisbon, Passeio Maritimo de Algés

June 7, Spain, Seville, Estadio Benito Villamarin

June 11, Sweden, Solvesborg, Sweden Rock*

June 15, Norway, Stavanger, Forus Travbane

June 18, Czech Republic Prague, Letnany Airport

June 20, Poland, Warsaw, PGE Narodowy

June 23, Netherlands ,Groningen, Stadspark

June 28, Ireland, Dublin, Marlay Park

July 1, UK, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 2, UK, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 5, Glasgow, Glasgow Green

July 8, Germany, Munich, Olympiastadion

July 10, Italy, Milan, San Siro Stadium



*without support from Gary Clark Jr.