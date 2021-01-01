Snoop Dogg joining The Voice as a Mega Mentor

Rap icon Snoop Dogg is set to share his expertise with aspiring artists on U.S. talent show The Voice after taking on the role of Mega Mentor.

The hip-hop star will join season 20 coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, and Kelly Clarkson to help advise the remaining contestants as they prepare for the Knockout Rounds, in which each contender is paired against a teammate.

Snoop will offer his thoughts on each of their performances in an effort to help them perfect their set before the next stage of the competition, which kicks off on 19 April.

He posted a promotional trailer of his upcoming stint on The Voice and assured social media fans the gig wasn't an April Fools' Day prank, despite the announcement emerging on Thursday.

"This is not a joke...," Snoop declared. "Excited to join the Voice as this seasons mega mentor (sic)."

He is the first rapper to serve as a Mega Mentor - previous stars to step into the role include Usher, James Taylor, and Taylor Swift.

“Drawing from his unique experience in navigating the music and entertainment industry as a renowned rapper, producer and performer, Snoop Dogg will impart a new and fresh perspective to help the artists craft their performances,” a show statement said. “Coaches alone choose the winner to advance from their team. Each coach has one steal in the Knockouts.”

Earlier this week it was announced that Ariana Grande would be replacing Nick as a coach for season 21 of the show.