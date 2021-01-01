Dua Lipa and Arlo Parks lead 2021 BRIT Awards nominees

Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, and Celeste are among the acts leading all nominees for the 2021 BRIT Awards, scoring three mentions apiece.

They join Young T & Bugsey and Joel Corry as the triple award threats, with Dua, Arlo, and Celeste all competing for Female Solo Artist and Album of the Year.

This year's ceremony will take place at London's O2 Arena on 11 May, with performances by Dua Lipa and Griff confirmed.

Parks has taken to Twitter to rave about her three nods, writing: "All I know is that I wouldn't be here without my team, my family, every single person who's played my tunes in their cars, bedrooms, kitchens & living rooms.

"I take none of this for granted I hope you know that. What a moment... all words are escaping me right now except for thank you. From sketchy demos on my £30 mic in my basement to the BRITs - dreams come true."

Yungblud, who is up for Male Solo Artist, alongside Corry, J Hus, Headie One, and AJ Tracey, also posted on social media, writing: "i have watched the brits every year since i can remember. its what makes the British music scene so rock n roll. I would watch oasis and the artic monkeys cause trouble and i always wanted to be there and now to be nominated is mental (sic)!!!"

The full list of 2021 BRIT Awards nominations is:

Male Solo Artist:

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Female Solo Artist:

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

British Single:

220 Kid & Gracey - 'Don't Need Love'

Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith - 'Rain'

Dua Lipa - 'Physical'

Harry Styles - 'Watermelon Sugar'

Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy - 'Ain't It Different'

Joel Corry ft MNEK - 'Head & Heart'

Nathan Dawe ft KSI - 'Lighter'

Regard & Raye - 'Secrets'

Simba ft DTG - 'Rover'

Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One - 'Don't Rush'

British Group:

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist:

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

International Group:

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run The Jewels

International Female Solo Artist:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist:

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weekend

Mastercard Album Of The Year:

Arlo Parks - 'Collapsed In Sunbeams'

Celeste - 'Not Your Muse'

Dua Lipa - 'Future Nostalgia'

J Hus - 'Big Conspiracy'

Jessie Ware - 'What's Your Pleasure'