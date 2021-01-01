Alanis Morissette to headline Set Break charity concert

Alanis Morissette and the Black Pumas are to headline virtual charity concert Set Break on 10 April.

The gig is being hosted by non-profit organisation Blackline, which connects those in the music industry with mental health professionals, and will feature a mix of performances, PSAs, interactive yoga and meditation sessions and conversations about mental health.

Dawes, Leon Bridges, Sara Bareilles, Bob Weir and Wolf Bros., Ben Folds, Los Lobos, Oteil Burbridge, Deer Tick, K. Flay, Michael Franti, Galactic, American Authors and DJ Millie are also on the line-up

"Set Break will demonstrate the music industry’s resilience more than a year after the pandemic devastated our livelihoods," Backline’s Executive Director Hilary Gleason said in a statement.

"Backline has provided a safe place to land for industry workers during this time, and the event will bring together fans, artists, and organisations who all believe in the cause and want to create a safer and more supported environment for music to thrive."

Tune in on Twitch here: https://www.twitch.tv/therelixchannel