Beyonce's storage unit targeted by thieves in million-dollar burglary - report

Beyonce's storage unit has reportedly been targeted by thieves who stole $1 million (£725,110) worth of valuables.

TMZ reported the 39-year-old Love On Top singer is linked to three storage units that have been hit in the Los Angeles area, with items including designer handbags and dresses obtained by the intruders.

The units, believed to be rented out by Beyonce's production company Parkwood Entertainment, have been broken into twice this month.

According to the publication, the swanky items swiped during the first heist all belonged to Beyonce, and the burglars returned within a week and forced their way into three other storage units.

They are believed to have stolen handbags, kids toys and photos belonging to one of Beyonce's stylists.

Officials from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) are investigating the thefts, but no arrests have been made as yet.

TMZ noted that there has been a rise in burglaries at celebrity properties, with thieves recently nabbing clothes, family photos and mementoes from Miley Cyrus' storage space in January. Dr. Dre was also the target of a botched burglary earlier this year when an attempt was made to enter his L.A. home while he was hospitalised with a brain aneurysm.