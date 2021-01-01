Biffy Clyro working on sister record to A Celebration of Endings

Biffy Clyro are working on a sister record to 2020's 'A Celebration of Endings'.



The Scottish trio - comprising Simon Neil and twins Ben and James Johnston - took to Twitter to tease the companion LP with a snap from the studio, while they shared the LP's title is 'RMV', though it's not known what the initials stand for.



The post read: "aCoE sister record, RMV, is taking shape... #gettingserious. (sic)"



Simon previously explained how they originally meant for 'A Celebration of Endings' to reflect the end of some long-standing working relationships they'd had, as well as touching on the subject of Britain leaving the European Union (Brexit).



But since the start of 2020 and the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the meaning of the album evolved, and the band hopes listeners use its message as encouragement to rebuild after the health crisis.



The frontman explained: "It was about trying to make the most of a bad situation, and then also trying to come to terms with s*** like Brexit and being led by a buffoon, someone who I wouldn't let look after my house for the weekend.



"Now it feels like every word of the record has just grown in stature. There's no way that we can engage with the world in the same way that we have before we had this pandemic. I've always been about focusing on the celebration part of the title. We are raised to think that if something hits the end, then something bad has happened. But actually it's a moment to start again. That's what the whole world is going to have to do. We are all ending something and beginning again."



Meanwhile, the 41-year-old rocker recently featured on metalcore titans While She Sleeps' latest single, 'Nervous', to raise awareness for mental health.



The 'Mountains' rocker - who has been open about his own struggles with depression - said: “I’ve been a big fan of what WSS do, and how they do it, for a long time. When Mat [Welsh] and the boys approached me to be a part of their new record it was a no-brainer and 'Nervous' is a towering statement of intent for their new era. The way WSS have chosen to promote and release this album, and the new model they are creating, excites me for the future and I am delighted to be a part of it.”