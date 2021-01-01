BTS using Grammy loss to motivate them

BTS has admitted their recent Grammy loss has been a "driving force" in pushing them to fight for one of the prestigious awards in the future.

The band had become the first K-pop act to receive a major Grammy nomination, but their tune Dynamite lost out in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's collaboration Rain on Me.

And while they were naturally disappointed by the loss, the group admitted on South Korean talk show You Quiz On The Block that it's also motivated them to work harder next time.

"Being nominated itself was great, but I guess I wanted to win an award,” singer V admitted. "Not winning somehow refreshed me. I think it will be a driving force for becoming better."

Suga added that the group want to win at least one Grammy "before the end of our career".

"We didn’t get an award this year," he explained. "But we want to be active as singers for a long time, it’s difficult of course, but perhaps next year, or the year after or before the end of our career, we want to get a Grammy.”