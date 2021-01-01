NEWS Taylor Swift calls on Maren Morris for revamped Fearless sessions track Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift has recruited Maren Morris to revamp an old song only her most dedicated fans have heard.



You All Over Me will lead Taylor's first From the Vault release from the star's reimagined Fearless sessions. The track was recorded for the 2008 project, but it didn't make the cut.



Aaron Dessner, who collaborated with Swift on her Grammy winning 2020 Folklore album and the follow-up Evermore, produced the reworked song, which Swift co-wrote when she was 18.



"One thing I’ve been loving about these From the Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists," Swift tweeted.



"I'm really excited to have @MarenMorris singing background vocals on this song!!" she enthused.



"You All Over Me is produced by Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe - can’t wait for you to hear it," Swift added.



The new release, which drops this week, features six previously unreleased songs.



Taylor's new version of Love Story, the stand-out track from Fearless, dropped last month.



The singer has opted to re-record a number of tracks from her back catalogue to thwart sales of the originals following music mogul Scooter Braun's takeover of her former record label.