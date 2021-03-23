'Wow... the record I'm making right now': Normani teases new music

Normani has teased new music and a video is "coming soon".

The 24-year-old singer is preparing to release her debut solo album and continues to tease her fans on social media about her upcoming tracks.

On Tuesday (23.03.21), the R&B star set tongues wagging when she tweeted: "wow... the record I’m making right now (sic)"

What's more, Cardi re-tweeted a fan account's screenshot of Normani's mom posting a picture with the 'Up' rapper and wrote: "Momma Normani may we please get “ we can’t not keep talking about it. (sic)", to which the former Fifth Harmony star replied: "video coming sooooon sis (sic)"

Normani previously admitted her new tunes sounded "way better" when she stopped trying to conform.

She explained: "For a long time, I was stressed out about checking boxes like, ‘Is this black enough? Is this pop enough?’ But music started feeling way better when I just went into the studio with the mentality of being Normani."

And the chart-topping singer insisted she's determined to be authentic with her solo album.

She added: "People will always remember how you made them feel and what a record did for them.

"My lyrics have more depth, and they’re more intentional and come from a more authentic place, because I now feel more connected to myself than before."

Meanwhile, the singer recently teased a collaboration with The-Dream.

Normani and the 43-year-old rap legend took to Twitter to share how “fire” the track was sounding in January.

The-Dream - whose real name is Terius Nash - wrote: "@Normani X @TheKingDream

We been at it all Day! S*** sounds Fire a** f***! (sic)", to which she replied: "shiiiiiiid", along with a string of flame emojis.