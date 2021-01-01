Lemmy's closest pals gifted bullet featuring Motorhead star's ashes

Motorhead leader Lemmy Kilmister's ashes have been shared among his friends in silver bullets.

Riki Rachtman, the former host of MTV's Headbanger's Ball, took receipt of his final gift from the heavy rocker recently and went public with his macabre new keepsake.

"Before his death Lemmy asked for his ashes to be put in some bullets and handed out to his closest friends," Rachtman wrote on social media, sharing: "Today I received a bullet and was literally brought to tears."

A bullet was also sent to Ugly Kid Joe star Whitfield Crane, according to reports.

Last year, retired tennis ace Pat Cash was dining with Crane at one of Lemmy's favourite hang-outs in Los Angeles, the Rainbow Bar & Grill, when he was presented with his bullet.

Cash took a photo and posted it on Instagram, adding the caption: "Lemmy (RIP) from Motorhead asked that his ashes be put in some bullet and given out to his closest friends (sic). Last night one was presented to my mate Whitfield Crane whilst we were having dinner at Lemmy's bar in The Rainbow."

In both Rachtman and Cash's photos, the bullets come in a case and feature an engraving of Lemmy's name.

A letter that accompanies the gift reads: "We all know Lemmy knew many people, but he had few that he considered friends and even fewer that he considered family. Being that you are one of those people he considered family, we would like to share a little piece of him with you."

It went on: "Lemmy touched all of our lives in a way I don't think any of us could ever forget, but with these ashes you keep not only the memories you have, you keep Lemmy with you forever. He was Lemmy. He played Rock 'n' Roll. Don't forget him."

The Ace of Spades singer lost his battle with cancer in December, 2015.