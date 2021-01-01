NEWS BTS reflect on making history after performing at the 2021 Grammy Awards Newsdesk Share with :





Pop heroes BTS performed their mega-hit “Dynamite” at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards. This year, the band earned their first GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.



The septet delivered a stunning performance of “Dynamite,” taking their dynamic gig from the GRAMMY stage to a rooftop overseeing a breathtaking night view of Seoul. This marks the first time for a Korean Pop act to ever take to the GRAMMY Awards stage for a performance.



Upon performing, BTS said “It’s an honor to have our stage at the GRAMMY Awards, coupled with the nomination along with the other amazing musicians in our category. It’s a significant moment for us.” They added, “We owe everything to ARMY. We will keep going for our next goal.”



BTS has participated at the GRAMMY Awards for three consecutive years. In 2019, they first appeared as presenters for Best R&B Album, and a year later, the band took the stage for “Old Town Road” along with Lil Nas X and other performers.



After a record-breaking 2020 - which saw BTS work hard to safely stay connected to their fans and the world despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 - the septet also kicked off 2021 with more incredible accolades. BTS recently topped three IFPI charts, including the Global Artist Chart, and was named “The Greatest Pop Star of 2020” by Billboard.