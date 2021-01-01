Cardi B urges Selena Gomez to reconsider music retirement

Cardi B has offered to help Selena Gomez embrace an "edgy" reinvention after urging the pop star to reconsider plans to retire from music.

The Come & Get It hitmaker recently revealed she wanted to step away from the charts and focus on her acting work because critics are never satisfied with her talents in the recording studio, but Cardi, who collaborated with Selena on DJ Snake's Taki Taki hit in 2019, argues she shouldn't turn her back on her passion just because of haters.

"I don't think Selena should retire .She makes good music & her fans love her," Cardi shared to Twitter on Thursday.

"I think she needs one more Era. A edgy one that no one ever seen her as .I would love to give her some ideas," Cardi continued.

The WAP star insisted Selena doesn't deserve the negative criticism, stating: "I like Selena tho .I defend her cause she is such a sweetheart in person.Us celebs get picked apart all the time but she is just to sweet to go thru that,"

She explicated: "If she wants to leave ,leave cause you want too not cause of these f**kers (sic)."

Selena has yet to respond to Cardi's supportive tweets, but in her new Vogue interview, she said she was tired of being ridiculed and not taken "seriously" as an artist.

"I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?'" the star vented.

"Lose You to Love Me I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people, it still wasn't enough," she went on, adding: "I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music."