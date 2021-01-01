Zayn Malik takes aim at Grammys

Zayn Malik has joined the growing list of stars who have taken aim at Grammy Awards organisers, insisting the event has little to do with talent.

As Recording Academy officials prepare for this year's prizegiving on Sunday, the former One Direction star has revealed he has never been a fan of music's big night, or the people behind the scenes.

In a surprise tweet, new dad Zayn blasted: "F**k the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations."

He added: "Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary."

It isn't clear what prompted Zayn's attack, as the artist is not eligible to be considered for any award at the 2021 ceremony.

However, his condemnation comes after Grammy officials were hammered by critics for failing to honour The Weeknd with a single 2021 nomination, despite the artist's stellar 2020, during which he broke chart records with his album After Hours and single Blinding Lights, which this week chalked up a full year in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10.

The Canadian star previously took aim at the Grammys after his nominations snub, writing: "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..."

He later admitted he was "blindsided" by the snub.