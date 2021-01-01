NEWS Phil Collins' ex-wife eyeing another million-dollar auction payday Newsdesk Share with :





Phil Collins' ex-wife is hoping to strike it rich once more by auctioning off another bundle of possessions, including one of the rocker's music awards.



Orianne Cevey banked over $2.1 million (£1.5 million) at Kodner Galleries in Florida in early February, with Phil's gold records and other accolades fetching $22,000 (£15,750).



Now, according to Page Six, she is selling off another of his honours, a gold record awarded for the singer's 2002 album, Testify.



It was given a maximum value of $1,000 (£700) by auctioneers at Kodner Galleries, but had already surpassed that figure shortly after the sale went live on Wednesday.



Cevey is also offloading a variety of designer purses, shoes, watches, and jewellery, including a Tiffany & Co. engagement ring, which a representative insists is "not her wedding ring" from Collins.



The whole sale is expected to bring in more than $1 million (£716,000) for Cevey, with a portion of proceeds donated to her charity, the Never Give Up Foundation, to benefit people with spinal cord injuries.



Collins and Cevey were previously married for nine years until 2008, but reconciled in 2015, until parting ways again early last year.



She went on to marry businessman Thomas Bates, but became embroiled in bitter legal proceedings with Collins after he sued to evict the new couple from his Miami, Florida mansion.



The exes eventually reached a partial settlement for Cevey and Bates to vacate the home in January.