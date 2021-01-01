NEWS Britney Spears' dad would love conservatorship to be over Newsdesk Share with :





Britney Spears' father can't wait to step away as his daughter's conservator when it's clear she can look after herself.



Jamie Spears, who has been in control of the pop star's welfare and finances since 2008, has been criticised for refusing to step down and give his daughter back her freedom, but his attorney insisted her client would love to sign off on the conservatorship deal - if he thought it would be safe to do so.



In a new CNN interview, Jamie's lawyer, Vivian Lee Thoreen said: "(Jamie) would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship. Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney."



Explaining that if Britney wanted to end her conservatorship, she could file a petition to end it, Thoreen went on to share that Jamie wants the best for Britney.



"Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any Father of the Year award. Like any parent, he doesn’t always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want," she conceded, arguing: "but Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest."



During a conservatorship hearing in November, Britney's lawyer claimed the pop star was afraid of her father, and would not perform as long as he's in charge of her career. However, a judge ruled to keep him as conservator and appointed Bessemer Trust officials to serve as co-conservator of her estate.



Thoreen has also dismissed claims that her client is fighting to have the new co-conservator removed, adding: "Jamie never contested or objected to Bessemer being appointed as his co-conservator."



She also rebuffed reports suggesting Jamie was trying to get more power than his co-conservator.



"That is completely inaccurate," she slammed, clarifying: "What we were arguing is that Jamie and his co-conservator should have equal power, that was always consistent."



Reassuring fans and devotees of the #FreeBritney movement the conservatorship agreement is above board, the lawyer added: "The court investigator also interviews everyone who is involved in the conservatorship, and they do a deep dive to really study the conservatorship to find out what’s going on. And what I can tell you is every year the court has kept the conservatorship in place."