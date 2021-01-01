NEWS Noel Gallagher spotted filming a music video with actor Matt Smith in London at the weekend Newsdesk Share with :





The 53-year-old former Oasis guitarist was seen shooting a promo for his upcoming High Flying Birds single with the 38-year-old 'The Crown' star, and an unknown actress, in West London.



Matt and his co-star were seen riding in a classic black Jaguar ­motor, seemingly the one the 'Stand By Me' hitmaker purchased for a whopping £100,000 in Oasis' heyday, despite not having a driver's licence.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “The video is for Noel’s upcoming single with his band High Flying Birds, but he wanted it to be special.



“These days a lot of ­people don’t bother with proper videos, but Noel is a bit old school and still values a video that helps communicate the message of a track.



“It’s a cool, heavily styled aesthetic and Matt is the perfect guy to take the lead.”



While an onlooker added of the female seen on set with pals Noel and Matt - who attended the 'Some Might Say' rocker's star-studded 50th birthday in 2017 - that : “I’m not sure exactly who she is, but they looked the part together. Matt’s suit was really cool, the car, and her outfit looked the business — really retro, and it’s a great track.”



Noel had previously quipped about his retro whip: “I thought when I became a rock star, I was gonna need a car. So I got a Mk2 ­Jaguar from 1967, the year I was born. It’s got 12 miles on the clock and it just sits in the garage.”



Meanwhile, the 'Wonderwall' songwriter - who recently teamed up with dance duo CamelPhat on the tech-house track, 'Not Over Yet' - recently admitted his latest couple of tracks "are easily the best" High Flying Birds stuff he's ever done.



He said: “I have to say the two tunes I’ve done over the last couple of weeks are easily the best of the High Flying Birds stuff I’ve done, one of them is just f****** ‘wow’, I even amaze myself sometimes.”