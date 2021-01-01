Dave Grohl tapped to appear on Mary McCartney's livestreamed cooking show

Dave Grohl, Mark Ronson and Nicole Richie are among the stars set to feature on Mary McCartney's new cooking show.

The Foo Fighters star will share the "secret to his legendary lasagne" on Mary McCartney Serves It Up, which launches on streaming service Discovery+ on Thursday.

Photographer and director Mary - the daughter of Beatles legend Paul McCartney - will share her "accessible vegetarian food philosophy" on the show, which will also feature appearances from Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler.

"I’m honoured to be launching my new show on Discovery’s amazing new streaming service. With the help of a few friends, I want to show that meat free eating can be varied, delicious and accessible to everyone,” Mary said in a statement. "The recipes are simple, easy and rewarding. I can’t wait for you to be able to join me and my super talented guests for food and fun."

Like Paul, her fashion designer sister Stella McCartney and their late mother Linda McCartney, Mary is committed to being meat-free. The trio continue to work for Linda McCartney Foods.

“I worked on the food brand with my mum when it started and I worked with her on her cookbooks and photography,” Mary previously said. “We used to brainstorm things and work on her products.”