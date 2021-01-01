Megan Thee Stallion takes up pole dancing to stay in shape

Megan Thee Stallion has taken up pole dancing to kick her new fitness regime into high gear.

Earlier this month, the Savage star embarked on her new healthy diet and exercise routine, which she has nicknamed "Hottie bootcamp", and now she has tried her hand at working the pole.

Sharing footage of her strenuous one-on-one class on Instagram, she wrote, "POLE DANCING IS THEE HARDEST WORK OUT IVE EVER DONE (sic)..."

"Sometimes doing the same work outs or working out in the same places becomes a lil boring/ repetitious for me so I had to spice it up a little bit and take a pole class," she explained. "This s**t kicked my a** but I'm definitely going back...!

"I heard it’s a really sexy way to stay in shape, so I’m going to see if I can do this."

Towards the end of the clip, Megan vows to keep up with the tough classes, as she confesses the exercise is tougher than she expected.

"This was way harder than I ever thought it would be, and I'm leaving this place with a 20-pack!" she vowed.