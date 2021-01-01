Sheku Kanneh-Mason lands top specialist classical album of the year

2020 was always going to be a big one for Sheku Kanneh-Mason, kicking off the new year in style last January, the then 20 year-old cellist set a new chart record with his album, Elgar, when he became the highest-charting cellist of all time in the UK (reaching Number 8), and the first cellist in history to break into the Top 10 of the Official Albums Chart.The former BBC Young Musician who shot to global stardom as guest performer at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, lands the UK’s top specialist classical album of 2020 with Elgar.“I’m so honoured to receive this award for the top album in the Specialist Classical Chart of 2020. 2020 has been a very difficult year for many people but what it’s shown is how much we need music, how much we need performers and recordings, and it’s more important than ever to keep supporting the arts, classical music and music in general. I hope to be performing much more in 2021, thank you to everyone who supported this album”.The Official Specialist Classical Albums Chart tracks the biggest specialist classical albums of the week, based on sales of CDs, vinyl, digital bundles and other formats across seven days.