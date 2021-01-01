NEWS The Spice Girls are having a 'big old rethink' about 25th anniversary plans Newsdesk Share with :





The group had been hoping to mark the milestone of their debut single 'Wannabe' being released in July 1996 this year but Mel C - who was joined by Mel B, Geri Horner, and Emma Bunton, but not Victoria Beckham, for a reunion tour in 2019 - has admitted the coronavirus pandemic has thwarted any plans they had to do some more gigs.



She said: "It’s high on the agenda for us girls. I mean, since we did the tour in 2019, I have just been like, ‘more shows, more shows!’ And, you know, obviously that isn’t something that’s gonna happen this year, sadly. So, again, a big old rethink.

“We are working on some ideas. I can’t give too much away… but we definitely wanna celebrate and really acknowledge 25 years. It’s insane. We’re so proud of our legacy. So we do want to celebrate it in the best way that we can.”



The 'I Turn To You' hitmaker was also quizzed about the possibility of the group recording new material and she admitted they were "very nervous"at the thought because they worry about any new songs not matching the standard set at their pop peak.



Speaking on Billboard's 'Pop Shop' podcast, she said: "You know what, I think, when we talk about new music, we feel very nervous.



“Because obviously we had such great success, and we have such a great back catalog. And we wouldn’t want to force anything. And we wouldn’t want to do anything that wasn’t good enough, you know?



“So we’ve always said if an opportunity came up and we felt… it was quite organic that it happens, then we would do it. But we kind of don’t wanna force it.”