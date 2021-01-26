NEWS Wolfgang Van Halen pays an emotional birthday tribute to late father Eddie Van Halen Newsdesk Share with :





Wolfgang Van Halen has paid an emotional birthday tribute to his late father Eddie Van Halen.



The 29-year-old musician took to social media to share some old footage of him and his "Pop" - who passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer in October - to mark what would have been his 66th birthday (26.01.21).



Wolfgang has been doing his "best to hold it together" since the guitar legend’s death and misses his parent "so much it hurts"



Alongside the throwback tape, he tweeted: “Happy 66th Birthday, Pop. I wish I could give you the biggest hug and celebrate it with you. I love and miss you so much it hurts. I don’t even know how to put it into words. I’m doing my best to hold it together, but goddammit it’s really tough being here without you.”



Alongside another clip, he wrote: "Not a second has gone by where you haven’t been on my mind, and today will be no different. Love and miss you beyond words, Pop.”



The touching tribute came as a mural of Eddie was unveiled for the ‘Jump’ rocker’s birthday.



The Van Halen shredder was painted by Los Angeles-based artist Robert Vargas for the artwork, dubbed 'Long Live The King', which is situated near to the Guitar Center store on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.



It features the rock icon playing his beloved instrument and wearing a Van Halen necklace.



Wolfgang confirmed his father's passing in October.



He wrote: "I can't believe I'm having to write this,] but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift.



“My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss.



"I love you so much, Pop. (sic)”