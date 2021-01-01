Foo Fighters land new radio channel

The Foo Fighters are to launch a limited-engagement radio channel on SiriusXM in February.

The network, which will run for two months, will begin with an all-new live performance from the band at the SiriusXM Garage in Los Angeles on 5 February.

Foo Fighters Radio will coincide with the release of the band's upcoming 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight.

The channel will also feature the band, led by frontman Dave Grohl, “sharing insight into their new album and the stories behind some of their biggest songs, demos, B-sides and rarities throughout their more than two-decade career”.

It's been a busy start to the year for the rockers; they performed at Joe Biden's Inauguration last week and Grohl guest edited the latest issue of Classic Rock.

In the magazine, the 52-year-old recalled a visit to late Motorhead star Lemmy's Los Angeles home.

"I was shocked at how f**king disgusting it was,” he said. “These aisles of magazines and VHS tapes, stacked three to four feet high, Lemmy sitting on the couch, in his black bikini underwear with a spiderweb on them, after just dyeing his hair black, doing a phone interview, with a video game on pause on the television.”