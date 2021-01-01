NEWS Trey Songz arrested after altercation with police officer at sports game Newsdesk Share with :





Trey Songz was arrested on Sunday after a physical altercation with a police officer.



The Slow Motion star was watching the U.S. football team Kansas City Chiefs play Buffalo Bills at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, when he started to get heckled by some fans from several rows behind.



When he asked them to calm down, he was approached by the officer, who allegedly "went after him, without warning", according to witnesses.



"Trey was totally caught off guard when the officer got physical, and started to defend himself," a witness told TMZ.com.



A video of the incident shows Songz and the officer in a struggle, before the singer connects a punch with the policeman's head, and gets him in a headlock. The officer then pins the musician to a seat, with fans shouting at him to get off the musician until back-up arrived.



Once additional officers arrived, they separated Songz and the officer, and put the 36-year-old in handcuffs.



According to TMZ, Songz, real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was arrested for the misdemeanours of trespassing and resisting arrest, and the felony of assaulting a police officer. He's on a 24-hour hold and is due to be released on Monday night.