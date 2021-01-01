Cassie blames 'lax' birth control approach for 'unexpected' second pregnancy

Cassie has blamed her second pregnancy on her "lax" approach to obtaining birth control during the coronavirus pandemic.

In early December, the Me & U star revealed she and her husband, Alex Fine, were expecting a sibling for their daughter Frankie, who had just turned one, and now Cassie has admitted the back-to-back pregnancies were not planned.

"I had a four-or five-month window between the two pregnancies where I remember drinking wine and then back to being pregnant," the R&B singer recalled to the Babe By Hatch outlet. "Before Covid, I was casually talking to my doctor about birth control, but once the stay-at-home order went into effect, I was lax about going to the doctor because I didn't want to go out of the house unless necessary."

Cassie then exclaimed: "Of course, I had no idea how fertile you are after having a baby, so I delayed. And, here we are, seven months later!"

"It was totally unexpected, but we're so excited!" the mother-to-be added. "I love that Frankie's going to have a sibling super close in age. Plus, we're home so much now anyway, and my entire house is all 'baby,' so in that sense, the timing is ideal."

However, Cassie insisted she and Alex will be holding off on expanding their family any further once baby number two arrives in March because she needs some time to feel like herself again.

"After this, I need my body back for a minute before even considering another," she said.

The couple wed in August 2019 after less than a year of dating.