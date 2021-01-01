NEWS SZA felt 'free' after her 2018 Grammys snub Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Love Galore' singer has insisted she won't waste any time being "mad" about losing the Best New Artist prize to Alessia Cara because "it's an older energy" to her now.



Speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine, she said: “I thought I was going to be a gymnast and a f****** business accountant somewhere. Or working at Nike corporate or some shit in Portland. Who knows, but something that involved a power suit. So it’s not a heavy burden.



“Once you’ve been nominated and lost, you’re very much free because you’re not concerned. I passed that threshold years ago – it’s an old energy to me. Why would I be mad?”



Following the release of her singles 'The Other Side' with Justin Timberlake and 'Good Days' last year, SZA teased of her upcoming music: "I'm making all different types of s*** every day from different places in my spirit."



Last May, the 30-year-old R&B star teased she had a "music dump" of 20 unreleased tracks from the past six years.

SZA - whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe - took to Twitter to hint at releasing the batch of songs.



She wrote: “So like a music dump .. similar to a photo dump but not an album .. this concept make sense to anyone? Has anyone ever done it? Asking for me."



Asked to clarify how many songs makes up a "music dump", she responded to a follower: "Nah an Ep is like 4-5 songs .. a music dump would be like 20 from over the.l Course of the last 6 years (sic)"



Unfortunately for fans, SZA also confirmed that the deluxe edition of her debut studio album, 2017's 'Ctrl', is not going to be released.



She said: "It was like a missed text message I felt like too much time passed and It didn't matter anymore started something new .. i was wrong lol (sic)”