Ryan Spicer releases debut EP 'Waiting For You'

'Waiting For You' is the debut EP from Together and Ministry of Sound resident, Ryan Spicer. The title track with vocalist Chloe Kay evokes the emotive yearning for a loved one through powerful piano chords and an uptempo beat which collides to provide a scintillating track. A remix from artist Page 97 accompanies both the radio and extended mix versions, whilst a more gritty and vigorous drum filled track in 'Do You' solidifies the EP release on LSA Records.
Track Listing
Ryan Spicer - Waiting For You (Radio Edit)
Ryan Spicer - Waiting For You (Extended Mix),
Ryan Spicer - Waiting For You (Page 97 Remix)
Ryan Spicer - Do You (Original Mix)
Pre-release now live on Beatport
Ryan Spicer is a DJ, producer and events manager for Lock N Load Events. Hailing from London, and at 24 years old, Ryan has years of experience performing and promoting events at various prestigious venues across the globe including London and Ibiza. Venues include; Printworks, Ministry of Sound, E1, Egg, 02 Brixton Academy, Brixton Electric and Amnesia. Upcoming shows will take place in Asia and he also joined the prestigious brand ANTS for their day & night parties in London in Feb 2020 performing at both Printworks and E1.
Ryan’s sound is rooted in house, but he has an eclectic style that can switch up from chilled poolside beats to big room action, from melodic tracks to high energy festival anthems.
As event manager for Lock N Load Ryan has experience promoting Together, SW4, The Gallery, and various other brands at the world's leading venues such as at Amnesia, Alexandra Palace, SSE Wembley Arena, Ministry of Sound and 02 Academy Brixton.
Ryan has supported the likes of Tchami & Malaa, Maya Jane Coles, Jonas Blue, M-22, Mike Williams, Joris Voorn, Paul van Dyk, Lucas & Steve, Martin Jensen, Sigala, Danny Howard, James Hype, Sigma, Netsky, Zeds Dead, Flux Pavilion, TroyBoi, and Danny Avila.
Ryan has also worked with Rinse FM, Select and Centreforce and Data Transmission Radio. Recently he performed for more than 150k people on the SW4 live stream lockdown event.Website
