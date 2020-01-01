NEWS Mariah Carey thanks fans as Christmas hit returns to top of the charts Newsdesk Share with :





Mariah Carey's festive favourite All I Want For Christmas Is You has made history by topping the U.S. and U.K. charts.



In America, the seasonal song rose to the top spot from last week's number two after spending three weeks at number one last Christmas and becoming the first 2020 chart-topper.



The 1994 hit's four weeks at the top ties songs by Brenda Lee, Bobby Helms, and Andy Williams who have spent the same number of weeks at number one with holiday hits.



The feat helps Carey extend her record of weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, with 83 - 23 more than Rihanna and 24 more than the Beatles - and Mariah also makes international chart history, becoming the first artist to hit the top of the U.K. and U.S. charts with a holiday song.



In Britain, All I Want For Christmas Is You reigns supreme after reaching the top spot from number two.



Taking to Twitter to share her excitement, the 50-year-old pop superstar thanked fans.



"WOW! I truly wasn't expecting this at all!! Eternally grateful for the enduring success of this song. 'I don't want a lot for Christmas...' just wishing for a bit more JOY and some holiday spirit for all, especially this year. Merry Christmas! Love, MC," she penned.