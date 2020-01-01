NEWS Eddie Van Halen's cause of death confirmed Newsdesk Share with :





Guitar great Eddie Van Halen's death has been confirmed as a stroke, brought on by pneumonia and multiple cancers.



The rock icon died on 6 October, aged 65.



Van Halen's death certificate has now been completed with the immediate cause of death listed as a cerebrovascular accident.



The Van Halen leader also had several underlying causes, including bone marrow disorder myelodysplastic syndrome, and lung and skin cancer, as well as an irregular heart rate, according to TMZ.



The music world heavily mourned the loss of rock guitar pioneer earlier this year, with tributes pouring in from the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Nikki Sixx, Lenny Kravitz, Gene Simmons, Pete Townshend and Def Leppard's Joe Elliott.

Last month, Van Halen's son Wolfgang thanked the German doctors who treated his dad's cancer for giving him three more years.



"Whatever the f**k they do over there, it's amazing because I got three more years with him," the 29-year-old musician told radio host Howard Stern.



"I was with him every step of the way. Every second."