Dionne Warwick slams Wendy Williams for publicly dissing her

Dionne Warwick has slammed Wendy Williams for speaking "maliciously" about her on her talk show.



Things kicked off when the U.S. chat show host referenced Dionne's recent Twitter activity, and spoke about how the 79-year-old singer doesn't like her much.



"She’s been here. She’s a friend to the show. She’s a friend to the show ’cause she has something to promote and we’re the social influencers and she’s smart," Wendy said. "But, once she gets off the show, you know she’s probably like, ‘B**ch'. It’s okay, Ms. Warwick, it’s okay."



Wendy then went on to reference Dionne's 2002 marijuana charges - which the That's What Friends Are For star claims came about because she was framed.



"You remember a few years ago, aunt Dionne was stopped at the Miami airport trying to get back to Jersey... TSA stopped aunt Dionne and opened up a lipstick tube and found four, excuse me, 11 pre-rolled joints. Oh yeah, they got the dog on it (and) it was weed," she said.



Following the episode, Dionne took to Twitter to slam Wendy for speaking about her, writing: "A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me. I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments.



“My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was nor would be any need for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason. I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed."



Dionne concluded by writing: "There’s an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar! Try it Wendy you might like it."