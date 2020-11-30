NEWS Dua Lipa's Studio 2054 virtual concert breaks livestream records Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker's show has pulled in over five million viewers - which isn't the final figure - including over 1.9 million unique log-ins from China, 95,000 from India and over 263,200 tickets sold on regular ticketing platforms.



On Monday (30.11.20), Dua tweeted: "I am BEYOND excited to let you know that Studio 2054 had over 5 MILLION viewers globally on Friday night !!! - thank you so much to everyone for tuning in!!



"I’m also so happy to announce that we’ve kept the show available to watch until Sunday !! !! !! (sic)"



Variety noted that the total is said to be a record for a paid livestream.



TaP music's Ben Mawson added: "I’m exceptionally proud of Dua and the huge team behind this incredible performance.



“It was really important to Dua to create something that went beyond the bounds of an ordinary live show or stream and she more than achieved this with ‘Studio 2054.’



“Audience wise, it was always going to be hard to make solid predictions as live streaming is such a new and evolving market, which makes it so exciting that she has achieved such astonishingly high viewing figures.”



Ben suggested the "real number" of people watching the show - which featured guest appearances from the likes of Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue and Miley Cyrus - could be almost double the number of streams.



He explained: "We are estimating over five million viewers based on more than one person watching each stream, but the real number may be closer to eight or nine million.



"I expect a lot of families watched together. It was a massive undertaking but I’m so proud that once again Dua has shown herself to be the one of the biggest pop stars in the world.”