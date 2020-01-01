NEWS Machine Gun Kelly in therapy for past drug abuse issues Newsdesk Share with :





Machine Gun Kelly has entered therapy in a bid to conquer his drug abuse issues.



The rap-rocker has revealed he is "taking steps" to look after himself.



"Currently, my drug of choice is happiness and commitment to the art, rather than commitment to a vice that I believed made the art," he tells pal Dave Franco in the new issue of Interview magazine.



"I had my first therapy session... That's the first time I ever went, 'Hey, I need to separate these two people', which is Machine Gun Kelly and (my real name) Colson Baker. The dichotomy is too intense for me."



The star, whos loved up with Megan Fox, admits he's struggling to chill out in sessions, but the fact he's willing to try to better himself is having an impact on his loved ones.



"The tools that I've been given to start with seem helpful, I think," he explains. "I'm still kind of ripping my hair out: 'Why am I not changing overnight? How am I supposed to meditate for 10 minutes when I can't even sit in my own brain for two minutes without distracting myself by doing something?' That's really hard. But the commitment to change is inspiring, and I think will reverberate through the universe and definitely through my family.



"I can see it already with the people around me. The willingness to finally be happy with my own self has invited a much more vibrant energy around us than before."



Kelly credits pal Travis Barker and girlfriend Megan, who he met on the set of new movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, for putting him on the right path.



"Travis Barker has been huge in the process of grounding me, because he's lived it... It's much different than a priest or something, where I'm like, 'How can you relate to me...?' With Travis, it's like, 'I know for a fact that you went through what I'm going through'," he says of the Blink-182 drummer.



"And then obviously, when you have a partner sitting there with you on those dark nights when you're sweating and not being able to figure out why you're so in your head, to help you get out of your head and put it in perspective, that really, really helps."