Foo Fighters' new record 'Medicine at Midnight' is their 'Saturday night party album'

Dave Grohl and co gave fans the first taste of their delayed 10th LP with the lead single, 'Shame Shame', which they debuted on 'Saturday Night Live' over the weekend.



And now, the 'Learn to Fly' hitmaker has teased that fans can expect a totally different and “fresh” sound on their follow-up to 2017's 'Concrete + Gold'.



Speaking to NME.com, Grohl said of their upcoming nine-track collection: “Since it’s our 10th record and 25th anniversary, we decided years ago that we wanted to do something that sounded fresh. We’ve made so many different types of album, we’ve done acoustic things, we’ve done punk-rock things, mid-tempo Americana type of things. We have a lot of albums to fall back on, so you just have to go with our gut feeling and I thought instead of making some mellow adult album, I thought ‘F*** that, let’s make a party album.'"



Asked what type of "party" it is, the former Nirvana drummer explained: “A lot of our favourite records have these big grooves and riffs. I hate to call it a funk or dance record, but it’s more energetic in a lot of ways than anything we’ve ever done and it was really designed to be that Saturday night party album. It was written and sequenced in a way that you put on, and nine songs later you’ll just put it on again. Y’know, songs like ‘Making A Fire’. To me that’s rooted in Sly & The Family Stone grooves, but amplified in the way that the Foo Fighters do it.”



Grohl previously teased that David Bowie's 'Let's Dance' era was a huge influence on the record, and now he's revealed the title track in particular pays homage to the 1983 hit from the late music legend’s iconic album of the same name - which was co-produced by ‘Groove Master’ Nile Rodgers.



The rock icon added: “Then there’s ‘Medicine At Midnight’, that’s our David Bowie‘s ‘Let Dance’. It’s a huge f****** rock song that I imagine opening every festival from here to Melbourne! Every song is a little bit different but they all have something that feels fresh and I like it!”



‘Medicine at Midnight’ is released on February 5, 2021.