Common gushes about girlfriend Tiffany Haddish after dismissing split rumours

Rapper Common has gushed about "incredible human being" Tiffany Haddish in a new interview, after dismissing rumours he and the actress had split.



In a chat with SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show, Common insisted that he and Haddish are "doing wonderful" after sparking concern that their relationship had come to an end when he apparently unfollowed her on Instagram.



After admitting he actually was never following Haddish on the social media site in the first place, Common told Karen: "She’s a really incredible human being, and the more I get to know her, I just see how dynamic she is as a person. How intelligent, how selfless she is, how she stands up in Hollywood for Black women. I’m learning. You know what I mean?"



He went on: "She takes it like the law. It’s not on back - she’ll be like, ‘If there ain’t no Black people on the set, or no Black people working on this, then I’m not going to do it'."



Common explained that Haddish has tried to ensure fair working conditions for Black people in the film industry.

"I think it takes that type of courage and mouthpiece and rawness to get the equanimity that we’ve been looking for - the equality that we talk about," he pondered.



He added: "Especially within - any area of life - but then the Hollywood structure, sometimes you have to shake them up and say, ‘Hey, y’all, this is what it has to be'."



Common also raved about Haddish's fun side.



"Ultimately, the one thing that I’ll say about anyone I’ve dated that you named, I like good-hearted people, and Tiffany has a good heart at the end of the day," he gushed.



His positive remarks about their relationship come after Haddish told Extra that she's never "felt like this about a relationship... ever" before.