NEWS Andrew Lloyd Webber an unlikely fan of My Chemical Romance Newsdesk Share with :





The legendary musical theatre composer took to TikTok to respond to an old tweet, which read "still fuming that The Black Parade hasn't been made into some incredible goth musical", in reference to the emo pop titan's acclaimed 2006 LP.



And the 72-year-old impresario paid Gerard Way and co a massive compliment by praising them for making the one G-note on the album's title track "iconic".



Webber - whose next production of 'Cinderella' will hit London’s West End next Spring - played the first note of the soundtrack to his own show 'Phantom of the Opera' first of all, and said: "Musical theatre fans everywhere, what do you think of when you hear this?"



And after playing the MCR key, he wrote on Twitter: "It's one thing to create an iconic set of chords, it's another to make one note iconic? @mcrofficial."



Meanwhile, Webber has just released 'Bad Cinderella', his first original material in five years, since 2015's 'School of Rock The Musical'.



The lead track is taken from 'Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella’ album and is performed by Carrie Hope Fletcher, who plays the titular Disney princess in the upcoming stage show adaptation, which has been delayed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Webber said: “50 years ago I couldn’t get 'Jesus Christ Superstar' on stage as nobody wanted to produce it, so it appeared on record first. It’s so strange to find history repeating itself half a century later with the album of the complete score of my new 'Cinderella'. I can’t get 'Cinderella' on stage because I’m not allowed to, so I have gone back to my roots and recorded the album first.”



‘Cinderella' will open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on May 19, 2021.



‘Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella’ the album is due to be release prior to the show’s launch.