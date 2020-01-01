Nicki Minaj confirms new baby boy

Nicki Minaj has confirmed she's a new mum.

The rapper reportedly welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on 30 September, and now she has revealed the newborn is a boy.

Posting the news on her Instagram account on Thursday, Nicki thanked famous friends like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who all sent her well wishes.

"Thank you to Queen B, Kim and Ye... & everyone who sent well wishes during this time," she wrote.

"It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world (sic)," she added, signing off with emojis including a teddy bear and a balloon.

Meanwhile, Minaj has announced her first post-baby music release - she'll appear on Sada Baby’s Whole Lotta Choppas remix, which is scheduled to drop on Thursday night.