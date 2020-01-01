Post Malone rules Billboard Music Awards with nine-prize haul

Post Malone was the big winner at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, picking up a total of of nine trophies.

The rapper/singer, who was also among the performers at the rescheduled event in Los Angeles, took home the night’s biggest award, Top Artist, the Top Male Artist honour, as well as gongs for Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, and Top Streaming Songs Artist, among others.

It was also a big night for singer Khalid, who scored five awards, including Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Album, and Top R&B Song, while Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus both landed four wins for their Old Town Road hit, as did Kanye West, who dominated the gospel and Christian categories.

Billie Eilish picked up honours for Top Female Artist, Top New Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? among her three-prize night.

And it was a night full of tributes, with Cher presenting Garth Brooks with the Icon Award, John Legend dedicating his song Never Break to his wife Chrissy Teigen following her recent miscarriage, and a nod to the late Eddie Van Halen, who was honoured with a clip of his performance from the 2015 awards show.

The complete winners list is:

Top Artist: Post Malone

Top New Artist: Billie Eilish

Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Harry Styles

Top Male Artist: Post Malone

Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish

Top Duo/Group: Jonas Brothers

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone

Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone

Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo

Top Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers

Top Social Artist: BTS

Top Touring Artist: P!nk

Top R&B Artist: Khalid

Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid

Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour: Khalid

Top Rap Artist: Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B

Top Rap Tour: Post Malone

Top Country Artist: Luke Combs

Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour: George Strait

Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco

Top Rock Tour: Elton John

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album: Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Top Soundtrack: Frozen II

Top R&B Album: Khalid - Free Spirit

Top Rap Album: Post Malone - Hollywood’s Bleeding

Top Country Album: Luke Combs - What You See Is What You Get

Top Rock Album: Tool - Fear Inoculum

Top Latin Album: J Balvin & Bad Bunny - Oasis

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Marshmello - Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set

Top Christian Album: Kanye West - Jesus is King

Top Gospel Album: Kanye West - Jesus is King

Top Hot 100 Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road

Top Streaming Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road

Top Selling Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road

Top Radio Song: Jonas Brothers - Sucker

Top Collaboration: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita

Top R&B Song: Khalid -Talk

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road

Top Country Song: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber - 10,000 Hours

Top Rock Song: Panic! At The Disco - Hey Look Ma, I Made It

Top Latin Song: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow - Con Calma

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee - Close To Me

Top Christian Song: For King & Country - God Only Knows

Top Gospel Song: Kanye West - Follow God