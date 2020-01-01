Post Malone rules Billboard Music Awards with nine-prize haul

- ARTISTS
Post Malone was the big winner at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, picking up a total of of nine trophies.
The rapper/singer, who was also among the performers at the rescheduled event in Los Angeles, took home the night’s biggest award, Top Artist, the Top Male Artist honour, as well as gongs for Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, and Top Streaming Songs Artist, among others.
It was also a big night for singer Khalid, who scored five awards, including Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Album, and Top R&B Song, while Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus both landed four wins for their Old Town Road hit, as did Kanye West, who dominated the gospel and Christian categories.
Billie Eilish picked up honours for Top Female Artist, Top New Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? among her three-prize night.
And it was a night full of tributes, with Cher presenting Garth Brooks with the Icon Award, John Legend dedicating his song Never Break to his wife Chrissy Teigen following her recent miscarriage, and a nod to the late Eddie Van Halen, who was honoured with a clip of his performance from the 2015 awards show.
The complete winners list is:
Top Artist: Post Malone
Top New Artist: Billie Eilish
Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Harry Styles
Top Male Artist: Post Malone
Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish
Top Duo/Group: Jonas Brothers
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone
Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone
Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo
Top Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers
Top Social Artist: BTS
Top Touring Artist: P!nk
Top R&B Artist: Khalid
Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid
Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour: Khalid
Top Rap Artist: Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B
Top Rap Tour: Post Malone
Top Country Artist: Luke Combs
Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris
Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour: George Strait
Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco
Top Rock Tour: Elton John
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album: Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Top Soundtrack: Frozen II
Top R&B Album: Khalid - Free Spirit
Top Rap Album: Post Malone - Hollywood’s Bleeding
Top Country Album: Luke Combs - What You See Is What You Get
Top Rock Album: Tool - Fear Inoculum
Top Latin Album: J Balvin & Bad Bunny - Oasis
Top Dance/Electronic Album: Marshmello - Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set
Top Christian Album: Kanye West - Jesus is King
Top Gospel Album: Kanye West - Jesus is King
Top Hot 100 Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road
Top Streaming Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road
Top Selling Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road
Top Radio Song: Jonas Brothers - Sucker
Top Collaboration: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita
Top R&B Song: Khalid -Talk
Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - Old Town Road
Top Country Song: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber - 10,000 Hours
Top Rock Song: Panic! At The Disco - Hey Look Ma, I Made It
Top Latin Song: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow - Con Calma
Top Dance/Electronic Song: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee - Close To Me
Top Christian Song: For King & Country - God Only Knows
Top Gospel Song: Kanye West - Follow God