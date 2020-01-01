NEWS Cardi B was in bed with Offset when bare breasts snap was taken Newsdesk Share with :





Cardi B and Offset appear to be back on, despite the fact she launched a divorce bid last month - the rapper has revealed she was in bed with the Migos star when she accidentally posted a snap of her bare breasts.



The busty Bodak Yellow star had been out celebrating her birthday with her husband and friends when she shocked fans by sharing a topless shot on her Instagram Story account.

She quickly realised her mistake and deleted the image, but not before it had been seen by millions of fans.



Responding to her blunder, Cardi shared a voice note on her Twitter page, in which she said, "Lord, Lord, why the f**k you have to make me so stupid and r*****ed? Why? Why? Why? Why?. You know what, I'm never going to beat myself up about it.(sic)"



She went on: "I'm going to eat my breakfast, and then I'm going to go to a party because I'm not even going to think about it. I am not going to think about it, OK? Nope, no I'm not. I'm not. It is what it is. S**t happens. F**k it, it's not even the first time. I mean, I used to f***ing be a stripper so whatever."



On Wednesday Cardi she revisited the drama on Instagram Live and revealed she was in bed with Offset when she took the selfie.



"I'm leaning in the f***ing bed, right? And I'm telling Offset, 'Yo, I feel like... I'm taking the f***ing picture and then I f***ing press and I see that it's loading and I'm like, 'Oh my God! Oh my God, Offset! Oh my God, the picture's loading', and he was like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa...' By the time I turned my phone on and deleted that s**t, everybody and their mom saw. They (breasts) were all over the internet," she recounted.



Cardi B and Offset were also spotted celebrating her birthday at Allure Gentlemen's Club in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday night, kissing and piling on the affection.