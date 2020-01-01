Judge orders Tory Lanez to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion

Hip-hop star Tory Lanez has been issued with an order to keep his distance from Megan Thee Stallion.

The Say It rapper, real name Daystar Peterson, appeared via phone for a Los Angeles court hearing on Tuesday, when he was set to be arraigned on assault and firearms charges linked to a summer shooting incident which left Megan injured.

Tory did not enter a plea as originally planned, as his attorney, Shawn Holley, was granted her request for a continuance.

However, the judge overseeing the case did issue a protective order against the Canadian artist, demanding he refrain from any contact with Megan and stays at least 100 yards (91.44 metres) away, according to TMZ.

Tory was also ordered to surrender any guns he owns, as his bail was set at $190,000 (£147,000).

He faces just over 22 years behind bars if convicted of counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The Los Angeles Country District Attorney also claims Tory inflicted great bodily injury on Megan, who required surgery on her feet following the attack.

The rappers and their friends had left a Hollywood Hills party in the same car in July, when they clashed and Megan insisted on walking home. She identified Tory as the shooter in a video post on social media after the news hit headlines.

Tory has denied the accusations, and in a Twitter post on Friday, he declared the "truth" would come out in court as he reminded fans, "A charge is not a conviction".

His court hearing took place on the same day an op-ed Megan had written for The New York Times was published, explaining why she will continually speak up for black women.

She also addressed the Tory shooting drama, without mentioning his name, as she explained, "I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man. After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place."

The Savage hitmaker also shared why she was initially hesitant to tell police about what really took place, adding, "My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends. Even as a victim, I have been met with scepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted."