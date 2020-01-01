Dr. Dre's estranged wife investigated for embezzlement

Dr. Dre's estranged wife is facing a police investigation over allegations of embezzlement.

According to TMZ, the hip-hop mogul's business partner, Larry Chatman, has reported Nicole Young to the Los Angeles Police Department after accusing her of taking close to $400,000 (£309,000) in two transactions from the bank account for Record One recording studio, the company she and her ex founded in 2015.

Legal representatives for the firm, which Chatman also runs, fired off multiple letters to Young in the wake of the massive August withdrawal, claiming her actions amounted to the "blatant and unjustifiable criminal embezzlement of corporate funds", while she also allegedly breached her fiduciary duties.

At the time, Young's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, dismissed the allegations, insisting she had every right to take the cash, adding: "Any suggestion she did something untoward is preposterous and pathetic."

However, Young will now have to explain her argument to police detectives, who have launched a probe into the complaint.

It's the latest development in Dre and Young's increasingly nasty divorce battle, which erupted after she filed to end their 24-year marriage in June and then challenged their pre-nuptial agreement, insisting she was forced to sign the paperwork under duress.

She went on to accuse the rap legend of being an abusive husband, as she demanded $2 million (£1.5 million)-a-month in temporary spousal support as the pair fights it out in court.