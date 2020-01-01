NEWS FKA Twigs wrote and recorded album during lockdown Newsdesk Share with :





The 32-year-old singer teamed up with producer El Guincho for her forthcoming record - a follow up to her second studio album 'Magdalene', which was released last year - and recorded most of her collaborations via FaceTime.



Speaking as part of the Grammy Museum's new Programs at Home series, she said: "I just decided one day. It was third of the way through and I just went and did it.



"It was really amazing because I worked predominantly with an amazing artist and producer called El Guincho, and I did the whole thing with pretty much all of the collaborators over FaceTime.



"I was working with people I’d never met and we did the whole thing over FaceTime and it was great because I couldn’t go in the studio at the beginning so I was getting beats and writing melodies in the day with El Guincho.



"And then in the night I would call some of my friends in America who made music and I would have a glass of wine and chill and write lyrics and talk about what the songs mean.



"So, I was able to do everything from my phone and I had a really brilliant time."



Twigs is "just finishing" the record, and also added another string to her bow during lockdown by learning to play the piano, but she didn't train as much as she is used to.



She added: "I think in some ways my physicality suffered a bit as I wasn’t able to train as much as I usually do. But I started learning the piano and I can read music now, which is good."