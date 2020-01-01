Rita Ora sparks engagement rumours with music video director

Rita Ora has sparked engagement rumours after being spotted with a new rock on her left hand.

The Hot Right Now star, 29, has been in a relationship with 39-year-old music video director Romain Gavras for the past six months and, according to onlookers, she was sporting a new ring on her wedding finger while out in west London last week.

Sources told British tabloid The Sun on Sunday Rita was "flashing" the ring until she spied photographers waiting for her outside the Mexican restaurant in which she was dining.

"Rita was showing off the ring on Thursday with the women seemingly cooing over it," they explained. "She seemed in high spirits when she left the restaurant and then shoved her hand in her pocket."

Photos have emerged of the star seemingly trying to hide her face while leaving the Taqueria restaurant in Notting Hill - three months after Rita and Romain went public with their romance in July, following months of secret dating.

Insiders previously reported things are "serious" between the pair, and that the Poison star and Romain are "properly loved up".