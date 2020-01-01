Nicki Minaj's mum confirms baby news

Nicki Minaj's mum has confirmed the Anaconda star has given birth.

Reports suggested the star gave birth to her first child last week, but the 37-year-old rapper has yet to confirm the news.

However, her mother, Carol Maraj, has now taken to Instagram to confirm the baby’s birth, without revealing further details.

"Thank you Lord for Blessing my daughter @nickiminaj with a beautiful bundle of joy!" Maraj wrote. "You have always been a Blessing to myself and your family, and now you have received one of the best Blessings from God. Children are a gift from the Lord. They are a reward from Him."

She also posted a painting of her daughter holding a baby. The child's name and sex have yet to be revealed.

The rapper confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram in July.

It's the first child for Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty, who she wed last year.