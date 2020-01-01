Rihanna 'just wants to have fun' with long-awaited new album

Rihanna's long-awaited new album will be a moment of relief for fans following a "heavy" year.

Fans have been longing for the Work hitmaker's forthcoming ninth album ever since the release of her 2016 effort Anti, and she has been teasing the release while keeping from sharing too many details.

Speaking to The Associated Press following her Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 event earlier this week, Rihanna revealed she's looking at tracks that are upbeat for the record.

"I just want to have fun with music. Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It's overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I'm using that as my outlet," she professed.

After hosting "tons of writing camps" for the album, Rihanna shared that she asked herself, "What do I feel personally? What do I want to put out, and as an artist, how do I want to play it with my art? How do I want to interpret that? How do I want to reimagine it?"

She explained: "Because it's been so structured before," adding: "You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it's just like, what makes me happy?"