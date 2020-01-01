NEWS Calvin Harris slams U.K. government's poor treatment of music industry amid pandemic Newsdesk Share with :





Calvin Harris has blasted the U.K. government for "losing sight of what life is about" during the coronavirus pandemic.



The DJ shared a snap of a burnt-out nightclub on Instagram, as he reflected on the way the music industry has been treated by politicians amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



"As usual the UK government treating music industry like s**t; contributes 5bn to the economy, generates massive tax revenues for NHS and other public services...besides that, culture is extremely f***ing important," he penned.

"You’ve lost sight of what life is about...you’d rather live in a world of supermarkets and pharmaceutical drugs," he wrote.



The Summer star was quickly inundated with messages of support from his musician pals, including Cedric Gervais, who wrote: "very well said", and Kaskade, who commented: "The last places to open back up will be churches and nightclubs.... sounds like a punch line. Wild."



Others were less supportive, with one remarking that the picture Calvin had shared was from a nightclub in Germany and has nothing to do with the U.K.



Responding, Calvin wrote: "It’s a metaphorical image daft ****, and aye as someone who didn’t come from money worked in a fish factory and Safeway before becoming one of the most successful british producers of all time, I’ll make my f***ing comment."