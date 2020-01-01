NEWS Machine Gun Kelly: 'Over-sensitive sad stars are taking advantage of fans' Newsdesk Share with :





Machine Gun Kelly has lambasted his over-sensitive pop star peers, who "cry about everything as a marketing tool".



The rap-rocker shared that he is tired of listening to whining celebrities feeling sorry for themselves.



The star, real name Colson Baker, refused to name names but it was pretty clear who he was talking about when he addressed fans in a Kerrang! video chat on Wednesday - and he has no sympathy for them.



"Some musicians are honest... they're honestly annoying," the Bad Things hitmaker said.



"They're f***ing cry(ing) about everything as a marketing tool and leave no space for people like me, who are like, 'Yo, I actually never f***ing cry about s**t that I wanna cry about, but here I am today ready to cry about some s**t'," he fumed.



He went on with his tirade, saying his genuine pain would seem inauthentic after other celebrities overshared theirs.

"I won't (cry) because you f***ed the whole landscape up because you're f***ing crying and went to your label with a marketing campaign like, 'Hey, here's my strategy, I'm gonna f***ing tweet every day about how much I f***ing hate myself and how sad I am and rack up the sympathy vote'," he ranted.



Kelly concluded that he offered a different perspective to fans for how to overcome difficult moments.



"If I'm such an inspiration to somebody, as sad as I am, aren't I supposed to show that there's resilience in that sadness? Aren't I supposed to show that you're supposed to smile through it?" he asked, adding: "I know the internet's great, but it doesn't need to necessarily be the form of how I'm going to let my diary out."