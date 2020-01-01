NEWS Stevie Nicks eyeing Harry Styles for Rhiannon mini-series Newsdesk Share with :





Stevie Nicks has finally inked a deal to bring her long-awaited Rhiannon mini-series to screens - and she's already settled on Harry Styles for a starring role.



The Fleetwood Mac frontwoman has had hopes of making a movie about the Celtic deity Rhiannon ever since a fan sent her four novels on the folklore following the release of her 1975 classic hit, Rhiannon.



She later obtained the rights to author Evangeline Walton’s adaptation of the ancient Mabinogion and, speaking to the Los Angeles Times, she teased further details of the project.



The mini-series, she says, will feature 10 unreleased songs written by Nicks, with One Direction star Styles "definitely in the running” to star in the show.



"I’m going, ‘Harry, you cannot age one day. You have to stay exactly as you are. I’ve already sold him on it," she laughed.



Nicks and Styles are close pals - he invited the rocker and a group of her pals to his home for a playback of his second album Fine Line ahead of its release, and she later joined him onstage at The Forum in Los Angeles for his Fine Line album release show.



"(It was) a huge thrill, because he made a choice to be a rock ‘n’ roll star and not a popstar," she reflected. “That was a risk for a guy from a boyband. That was like Fleetwood Mac doing Tusk after Rumours. I was very proud of him.”