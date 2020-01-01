NEWS Sam Smith has announced a virtual gig from Abbey Road Studios Newsdesk Share with :





The Grammy-winner has teamed up with American Express to offer their fans the chance to witness the "special performance" on October 30, which will see Sam play songs from their upcoming album, 'Love Goes’, which is released that day.



It will be the ‘Latch’ hitmaker’s only live concert of 2020.



Fans who pre-order the album by October 5, will be able to access early bird tickets costing just £4.



A fan pre-sale will take place from 9am on October 6, and general sale tickets will go on sale the following day.



In a note to their fans on their mailing list, Sam announced: "Hello everyone!!



I am so so excited to announce a one off show at the iconic Abbey Road Studios on October 30th to celebrate my new album 'Love Goes' in partnership with American Express. I'll be joined by my incredible band for a full set with both new and old songs, and it's the only time you'll be able to see me perform live this year. If you'd like to join me, just pre-order Love Goes from my D2C store by 6pm on Monday 5th to access early bird tickets to the livestream from £4. We are working so hard to make sure this show is truly special, and I cannot wait to sing for you all xx (sic)"

The 'How Do You Sleep?' singer delayed the release of their third studio album due to the coronavirus pandemic and decided to change the name of the LP from 'To Die For', because they were uncomfortable having the word "die" in the name amid the global health crisis.



The follow-up to 2017's 'The Thrill Of It All' features the lead single, 'Diamonds'.



Sam recently admitted they found making the record "so magical and therapeutic".



They said: "The last two years have been the most experimental time of my life, personally but also musically.



"Every time I went to the studio I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations. The result has been so magical and so therapeutic and FUN.



"My love for music is so broad and all of my musical guilty pleasures became pleasures.



"No guilt, no shame, just the love of singing and creating and dancing.”