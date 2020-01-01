Kelly Osbourne's new dog helped her find 'positive side' to pandemic

Kelly Osbourne is "grateful" to her new dog Oat for helping her through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 35-year-old Fashion Police star shared a selfie with her new pup on Instagram and confessed the new addition to her family helped her find some "light" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Everyday I wake up and try to find the positive side to the mess we are all living in," she admitted. "Today I am so grateful to #RONA because with out her I would never have adopted Oat!

"She is the light in my life!!! What are you grateful for today?"

The star, who is also 'mum' to another dog, Poll, announced that she adopted Oat back in April, sharing a photo of herself cuddling with the sleepy puppy in bed.

"There is no way I could get through this quarantine with out my animals (sic)," she shared. "Fostering Oat was the best thing for me. I have decided to officially adopt her. Thank you Erica and everyone @wagsandwalks I just adore her."

Kelly recently hit headlines after revealing she underwent gastric bypass surgery two years ago and has shed 85 pounds (38 kilogram) since undergoing the procedure.

"It is the best thing I have ever done," she raved to Hollywood Raw podcast hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.