Kylie Minogue preparing for a 'Blur and Oasis' chart battle with Little Mix

The 52-year-old pop superstar will release her new album 'Disco' on November 6 - which is the same day the girl group will drop 'Confetti' - and she compared the upcoming race to number one to the famous Britpop clash in 1995.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, she said: "It's like Blur and Oasis.



"It's nerve-wracking enough releasing an album, but I'm so excited for people to hear [new single] 'Magic' on Thursday and the album in November.



"But now there's this added thing. It would be amazing if I could do it. But I take nothing for granted, let's see."

On August 14 in 1995, Oasis released 'Roll with It' - the same day Blur brought out 'Country House', with the latter edging it into the top spot.



Meanwhile, if Kyle did manage to top the charts, she would become the first solo artist ever to have a number one album in five consecutive decades.



The 'I Should Be So Lucky' singer opened up about the importance of a "connection" during the coronavirus pandemic, and opened up on the power of "music".



Her new single 'Magic' will be released tomorrow (24.09.20), and the star revealed the track will be similar to her recent tune 'Say Something'.



She added: "These songs are from the same realm, which is really nice.



"Both were written last year and the lyrics with 'Say Something' seemed tailor-made for some of us now. But 'Magic', I just adore that song.



"I think, especially now, you can't take anything for granted, so to have a release and be reaching people with music and having that connection with people...



"I've always been a bit cosmic about it because it isn't tangible, but there's this connection -- even more so now."