Post Malone leads 2020 Billboard Music Awards nominees





Post Malone leads the nominations for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards with 16 nods.



The Congratulations hitmaker has picked up 16 nominations from 15 categories, including top artist, top male artist and top Billboard 200 artist. He also earned two noms in the top rap song category.



Other multiple nominees include Lil Nas X with 13, Billie Eilish and Khalid with 12 each, Lizzo with 11, and Kanye West with nine.



Post also could break Drake's record for the artist with the most wins in a single night if he takes home more than 13 awards.



Elsewhere in the nominations, Top Male Artist sees Post compete against Ed Sheeran, DaBaby, Khalid, and Lil Nas X, while the Top New Artist nominees include Eilish, DaBaby, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Roddy Ricch.



Five singles that reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart are vying for the Top Hot 100 song prize. They are Eilish's Bad Guy, Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' Old Town Road, Lizzos Truth Hurts, and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabellos Senorita.



Meanwhile, alongside Post's Hollywood's Bleeding, the other Top Billboard 200 Album nominees are Thank U, Next by Ariana Grande, Khalid's Free Spirit, Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Taylor Swift's Lover.



Originally slated for 29 April, the awards were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It's not yet clear how the 2020 ceremony, set for 14 October, will take place, but Kelly Clarkson will continue her hosting duties for the third year in a row.



The main list of nominees is as follows:



Top Artist:

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift



Top Billboard 200 Album:

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

Free Spirit - Khalid

Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone

Lover - Taylor Swift



Top Hot 100 Song:

Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

Old Town Road - Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Truth Hurts - Lizzo

Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello



Top New Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch



Top Female Artist:

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift



Top Male Artist:

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran



Top Duo/Group:

BTS

Dan and Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic at the Disco



Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles



Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Billie Eilis

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift



Top Hot 100 Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone



Top Streaming Songs Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott



Top Song Sales Chart:

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift



Top Radio Songs Artist:

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone



Top Touring Artist:

Elton John

Metallica

Pink

Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran



Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd



Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyonce

Lizzo

Summer Walker



Top R&B Male Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd



Top R&B Tour:

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid



Top Rap Artist:

DaBaby

Juice Wrld

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch



Top Rap Female Artist:

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion



Top Rap Male Artist:

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone



Top Rap Tour:

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott



Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan and Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett



Top Country Female Artist:

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood



Top Country Male Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett



Top Country Duo/Group:

Dan and Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion



Top Country Tour:

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait



Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Panic at the Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

Twenty One Pilots



Top Rock Tour:

Elton John

Metallica

Rolling Stones



Top Latin Artist:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos



Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

ILLENIUM

Marshmello