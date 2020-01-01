Post Malone leads 2020 Billboard Music Awards nominees

Post Malone leads the nominations for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards with 16 nods.
The Congratulations hitmaker has picked up 16 nominations from 15 categories, including top artist, top male artist and top Billboard 200 artist. He also earned two noms in the top rap song category.
Other multiple nominees include Lil Nas X with 13, Billie Eilish and Khalid with 12 each, Lizzo with 11, and Kanye West with nine.
Post also could break Drake's record for the artist with the most wins in a single night if he takes home more than 13 awards.
Elsewhere in the nominations, Top Male Artist sees Post compete against Ed Sheeran, DaBaby, Khalid, and Lil Nas X, while the Top New Artist nominees include Eilish, DaBaby, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Roddy Ricch.
Five singles that reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart are vying for the Top Hot 100 song prize. They are Eilish's Bad Guy, Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' Old Town Road, Lizzos Truth Hurts, and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabellos Senorita.
Meanwhile, alongside Post's Hollywood's Bleeding, the other Top Billboard 200 Album nominees are Thank U, Next by Ariana Grande, Khalid's Free Spirit, Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Taylor Swift's Lover.
Originally slated for 29 April, the awards were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It's not yet clear how the 2020 ceremony, set for 14 October, will take place, but Kelly Clarkson will continue her hosting duties for the third year in a row.
The main list of nominees is as follows:
Top Artist:
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Album:
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
Free Spirit - Khalid
Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone
Lover - Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Song:
Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
Old Town Road - Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts - Lizzo
Senorita - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Top New Artist:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Top Female Artist:
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist:
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Duo/Group:
BTS
Dan and Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic at the Disco
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake
Billie Eilis
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Song Sales Chart:
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Top Touring Artist:
Elton John
Metallica
Pink
Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist:
Beyonce
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Top R&B Male Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour:
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid
Top Rap Artist:
DaBaby
Juice Wrld
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Top Rap Female Artist:
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Male Artist:
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Rap Tour:
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan and Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Female Artist:
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Male Artist:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Duo/Group:
Dan and Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour:
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait
Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Panic at the Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour:
Elton John
Metallica
Rolling Stones
Top Latin Artist:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
ILLENIUM
Marshmello